Amanda 'Amy' Cassidy Kloepfer
Amanda “Amy” Cassidy Kloepfer, 34, of Michigamme, Mich., formerly of Bridgman passed away on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at her home.
A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Graceland Cemetery, Bridgman, with the Rev. Edward Meyer officiating.
Amy was born June 12, 1985, in Berrien Center, the daughter of William and Carol (Dumke) Cassidy. She was a 2003 graduate of Bridgman High School. Amy loved her 10 years as an over the road truck driver before returning to school. She was to graduate with honors from Michigan Technological University this December.
On Nov. 24, 2012, she married Michael Kloepfer, and he survives; along with her mother, Carol (and her husband, Karl Kaeding); brother, David Cassidy; sister, Christine (David) Zordell; stepsister, Adeline (William) Hegedus; and Michael’s parents, Kenneth Kloepher and Georgia Wayda.
Amy was preceded in death by her father, William Cassidy in 2004; and a sister, Catherine “Cat” Cassidy in 2017.
