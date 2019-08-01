Amelia 'Bunny' Mae Stover
Amelia “Bunny” Stover, 77, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2019.
She was born March 30, 1942, in Benton Harbor.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Stover, in 1990.
She is survived by her three daughters: Sandra (Joseph) Lehocky, Sherri (Tom) Bergmann and Kate Stover Rodriguez; and three grandchildren: Joe Lehocky, Corbin Shumate and David Lehocky.
Please join us in celebrating her life at 10 a.m. Saturday morning, Aug. 24, at the First Baptist Church of West Albuquerque, 6400 Golf Course Road N.W., Albuquerque, NM 87120, with her church family, whom she cherished. There will be a reception immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of West Albuquerque.