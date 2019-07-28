Amelia F. Fajardo
Amelia F. Fajardo, M.D., 90, died Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph.
Visitation will be 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, at the Davidson Chapel of Florin Funeral Service in Coloma. A mass celebrating her life will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Watervliet. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Watervliet. The reception afterward will be in the church basement. Memorials in her memory may be made to Amelia Fajardo for the trust fund for her grandchildren’s education. Please share messages, memories or photos at www.florin.net.
Amelia was born on Feb. 23, 1929, in Manila, Philippines, to Manuel and Dominga dela Fuente. As a medical doctor specializing in ob-gyn for over 50 years in the Coloma area, she practiced with her husband, Rolando, until his retirement. Rolando preceded her in death in April of 2010. She delivered over 2,000 babies in her practice. She received an Excellence in Medical Practice from the Governor and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the AMA. Amelia was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Parish and a founding member of Birthright. She was an excellent seamstress, had an award winning rose garden and was an avid tennis player.
She leaves behind her brother, Hector dela Fuente; her children, Ruthie (Ed Flemming), Romel and Rico; mother of two of her grandchildren, Meghan TerMeer; her grandchildren, Greg and Sabrena, Rico Jr., Rolando Yari, Amelia “Boo,” Ethan and Tristan; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death was her son, Roland (February 2017).