Ammie Ann Marsee
Ammie Ann Marsee, 59, of Galien, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at Hanson Hospice House in Stevensville.
She was born March 28, 1960 to the late Noah and Goldie (Carter) Hollingsworth in Buchanan. She graduated from River Valley High School in 1979. Ammie loved to play Bingo. She was a member of St. Peter’s Evangelical Church in Galien and she enjoyed socializing at the church functions. She most of all enjoyed the fireworks on Fourth of July.
Ammie is survived by her son, Adam Marsee; daughter, Alyssa Marsee; brothers, Leon Hollingsworth, and Noah (Christal) Hollingsworth.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Noah and Goldie; brother, Floyd T. Hollingsworth, Sr.; and sisters, Ellen, Norien, Ruthey and Martha.
Funeral Service for Ammie will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service. Burial will follow at Galien Cemetery. A luncheon will be held at Hope Community Church, 2390 Lake St. in Niles following the burial. Online condolences may be made at www.hovenfunerals.com.