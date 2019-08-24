Andrea Beth Davis
Andrea Beth Davis, 75, of Glenn passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at her home under hospice care.
She was born July 21, 1944, to Laverne and Margaret (Ely) Ridley in South Haven. Andrea held many jobs in her life – working as a model, department store clerk, a veterinary technician and as a secretary in an Army recruiting office. She also worked at Clarion Technologies in South Haven. At one time, Andrea helped operate lodges in Alaska. Andrea was very artistic and enjoyed creating oil paintings and pencil sketches.
She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Angela Misner.
Andrea is survived by her children, Heidi (Jimmie) Wells of Fennville and Matthew Davis of Gobles; and grandchildren: Hannah Chambers, Gabriel, Elijah, Willow and Chloe Davis and Brooklyn Wells.
A celebration of Andrea’s life will be held from noon-6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, at her home in Glenn. Memorial contributions can be made to her family. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guest book at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven, 637-0333.