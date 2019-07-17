Andrew Edward Erwin
Andrew Edward Erwin was born on Feb. 24, 1984. He passed away on July 13, 2019, age 35, at his home in Bethalto, Ill., after a long battle of drug addiction.
Andy grew up in Michigan and moved to Illinois about 10 years ago. He graduated from St. Joseph High School in 2003. He worked at a variety of jobs until moving to Illinois, where he became a construction worker and helped build houses with several local contractors. He loved working with his hands, gardening and woodworking.
He is survived by his father, Gary L. Erwin, and stepmother, Jane Hutton Erwin, of Worden, Ill.; his mother, Karen Stevens Erwin of St. Joseph; three brothers, Gary Erwin Jr. of Searcy, Ark., Michael L. Stevenson of Hillsboro, Ill., and Daniel A. Hartsook of Standard City, Ill.; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends too numerous to mention in Illinois, Michigan and Ohio.
There will be no visitation, but a memorial service is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the family or First National Bank in Staunton, where an account has been designated for funeral expenses: Andrew Erwin Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 59, Staunton, IL 62088. Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon is in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com.