Andrew James Brown Sr., 96, of Berrien Springs died May 29, 2020, at Pine Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Stevensville.
He was born Jan. 21, 1924, in Wilmington, N.C., to Clara Brown and Sam Aaron Bannerman Sr., and he was raised in Currie, N.C. He served for two and a half years with the U.S. Navy in the South Pacific during World War II. Prior to moving to Michigan, he resided in New Jersey for over 70 years, where he was employed at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company for 33 years and Hayward Industries for over 20 years. He was a quiet man who enjoyed football, cooking, family and friends.