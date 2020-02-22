Andrew Joseph Hunt, of Benton Harbor, passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend, Ind.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Friends may visit from 5-7 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Bend, 610 N. Michigan St., South Bend, IN 46601. Those wishing to sign Andrew’s guest book may do so at www.starks -menchinger.com.