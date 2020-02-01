Anita K. Moore, 68, of Sodus passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
A Celebration of Life Eternal will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Safe Harbor Church of God of Prophecy, 3552 S. Pipestone Road, Sodus, with the Rev. Furney Revels officiating. Friends may visit with the family beginning at 11 a.m. Monday at the church. Memorial donations in Anita’s name may be made to the Berrien County Cancer Service or Caring Circle Hospice. Those wishing to sign Anita’s memory book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.