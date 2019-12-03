Ann Jeanette Nyhuis
Ann was born on July 16, 1931, in Hastings, Mich., the daughter of Errol and Beatrice (Hicks) Wells.
Ann went home to be with the Lord, at the age of 88, on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Graceway at Countryside, South Haven.
Ann is survived by her children, Guy and Nancy Nyhuis of Otsego, Mich., Paul and Sylvia Nyhuis of Alto, Mich., Margaret and Mark Baeza of Liberty Hill, Texas, Thomas and Jean Nyhuis of Buchanan and Beth Ann and Jeffery Rumbaugh of Reisterstown, Md.; daughter-in-law, Cindy Nyhuis of Hartford; brother, Alan and Linda Buchanan of Grant, Mich.; sister, Joyce and Doug Roossien of West Olive, Mich.; 18 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
The family will welcome friends from 2-3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Hartford Bible Church, where a celebration of life service to honor Ann's memory will commence at 3 p.m., with Pastor Benjamin Williamson officiating. Ann will be laid to rest in Georgetown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ann's name may be made to Samaritan's Purse or Our Daily Bread. Those wishing to leave memorial condolences for the family may do so at www.calvin-leonardfh.com.