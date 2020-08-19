Anna Marie Murphy, 67, of Bridgman passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at the Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville.
A Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, Boyd Chapel, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy., Bridgman. Friends may meet with the family from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice at Home, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, MI 49085. Online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.
Anna was born Friday, March 6, 1953, in Bridgman. On July 22, 1994, Anna married Edward Dennis Murphy. She worked as a quality control manager for AD-CO Die Cast Corporation in Bridgman. Anna enjoyed spending time in her flower garden, traveling and cruising.
Survivors include her husband of 26 years, Dennis Murphy; children: Edward “Daniel” Murphy; two grandchildren: Jonathan Foster and Adrian Foster; one step-grandchild, Madison Murphy, and siblings: Spencer, Mae, Forrest and Carol.
Anna was preceded in death by her son, Stephen Murphy.