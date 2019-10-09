Anna Swietlik
Anna Swietlik, 82, of Bridgman passed away on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at The Boyd Chapel of Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy., Bridgman. Send flowers to the family and online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.
Anna was born Aug. 16,1937, in Elek, Hungary, the daughter of the late Frank and Anna (Hettmann) Mahler. Survivors include her children, Marian Dobleski, Ramona (Tom) Kuzala and Michael (Christine) Swietlik; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Tony Mahler, Joe Mahler and Frank (Alma) Mahler.
Anna was preceded in death by daughters, Linda Long and Lisa Washburn; and a sister, Helen Weitz.