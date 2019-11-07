Anne 'Annie' R. Jordan
Anne “Annie” R. Jordan, 87, of Benton Harbor passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at the Fountain View Golden Living Center in Mishawaka, Ind.
A Celebration of Homegoing will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, with Pastor David Gordan officiating. Friends may visit from noon until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so online at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Annie was born on April 1, 1932, in Arkansas, to Walter and Mary Alice (Williams) Viel. She worked as a medical assistant at a nursing home in Eau Claire for many years before she retired. Annie married Evy Jordan in 1973, and they shared eight years together before he preceded her in death in 1981. She was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church, and most recently Refuge Healing Temple. Annie enjoyed cooking, but most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Annie is survived by her children, Michael (Gloria) Walters of Montara, Calif., Beverly (Arthur) Smith of Benton Harbor, Linda (Warren) Walls of Benton Harbor, Russell Walters of Benton Harbor, Rodney (Tracy) Walters of Grand Rapids and Marie Mitchell of Benton Harbor; 18 grandchildren; 51 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Evy Jordan; two daughters, Denise and Pamela Walters; two brothers; two sisters; and longtime companion, Elijah Byrd.