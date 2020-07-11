Anne E. Woods, 88, of Bridgman passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Crown Point in Stevensville.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at noon on Monday, July 13, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Service, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, with Father Arthur Howard officiating. Burial will follow in New Troy Cemetery in New Troy. Friends may visit from 11 a.m.-noon Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Caring Circle or the Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan. Those wishing to share a memory of Anne online may do so at www.starks -menchinger.com.