Annie Mae Jackson
Annie Mae Jackson was born Sept. 17, 1933, in Crystal Springs, Miss., to Willie and Ruthie Mae (Terry) White. Annie went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 26, 2019, in Stevensville.
Annie confessed her hope in the Lord under the leadership of the late Rev. D. D. Smith of Clear Creek M.B. Church in Crystal Springs.
Annie married the late Johnnie Jackson Jr. and to this union three children were born: Charles Jackson, Linda Jackson and Elaine (Alfonzo) Autrey. Annie's family relocated to Benton Harbor in 1955, where she soon united with Progressive M.B. Church under the leadership of the late Rev. Dr. Daniel E. Cook and currently, the Rev. James O. Childs. Annie worked several jobs in the area.
Annie is survived by her daughters, Linda Jackson of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Elaine (Alfonzo) Autrey of Benton Harbor; and siblings, Maggie Thomas of Missouri, Dora Roseborrow and James Ella White of Benton Harbor, Johnnie B. White of Kalamazoo, Johnnie Williams of Florida and Willie Lawrence of Benton Harbor.
Annie was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Jackson Jr.; son, Charles Jackson; parents, Willie and Ruthie Mae White; sister, Willie Ruth (White) Boone; and grandson, Jerry Dontrell Jackson.
Annie leaves to cherish her grand memories: 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; 24 great-great-grandchildren; and special friend, Mother Pauline Walker.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at noon Friday, Dec. 6, at Progressive M.B. Church, 245 Pipestone, with visitation at 11 a.m. Sign the guest book online at robbinsbrothersfh.com.