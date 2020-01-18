Anthony “Tony” Hoffman, 57, of St. Joseph passed away, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph, surrounded by his loving family.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, with Pastor Brian Robbins officiating. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery in St. Joseph. Friends may visit with the family from 5-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Those wishing to sign Tony’s memory book online may do so at www.starks -menchinger.com.
Tony was born Feb. 19, 1962, in Benton Harbor, to Frank and Dorothy (McNealy) Hoffmann. He graduated from Lake Michigan Catholic High School, class of 1981. Tony enlisted in the Army National Guard and served his country for six years. On July 3, 1982, he married the former Saundra Martin in Benton Harbor. Tony was employed as a maintenance technician for St. Joseph Public Schools for the last 33 years. Tony was an active member of the former First Church of the Nazarene in St. Joseph, where he served as a Sunday School teacher, youth leader, sound tech and cook for many church functions. He loved his job and cooking for the church and his family.
Tony devoted his life to his family. He attended all of their sporting events to cheer on his children and grandchildren from the sidelines. Tony was always there for whomever needed assistance – family or friend.
Tony is survived by his wife, Saundra; his children, Jerry Hoffman of Lansing, Mich., and Heather Escobar of Lawton; four grandchildren: Gabriella and Abigail Escobar and Antonio and Daniel Hoffman; his mother, Dorothy Hicks of St. Joseph; his sister, Renee (Denver) Nower of St. Joseph; his brother, Joe (Nancy) Hoffmann of Baroda; his mother-in-law, Gwen Little of St. Joseph; his brother-in-law, Joe (Tina) Martin of St. Joseph; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; and his canine companion, Gordo.
Tony was preceded in death by his father, Frank Hoffmann.