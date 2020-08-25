Dr. Anthony “Tony” Palmer MD, 52, of St. Joseph passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph.
A funeral service will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, with Karen Joy Kelly of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church officiating. Due to COVID-19 and in respect of social distancing, masks will be required. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery in St. Joseph. Friends may visit with the family from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Those wishing to share a memory of Tony online may do so at www.starks -menchinger.com.