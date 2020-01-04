April Marsh
April Marsh, 72, of Galien passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
A memorial gathering will be held Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, from 3-9 p.m. at the Buchanan American Legion Post 51, 403 E. Front St., Buchanan. Private burial will take place at a later date in Galien Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Caring Circle Hospice or the Michiana Two-Cylinder Club. Those wishing to sign April’s memory book online may do so at www.swemchapel.com.
April was born April 5, 1947, in Buchanan, to Merton and Ruth (Squires) Hanlin. April attended Buchanan High School. On Feb. 13, 1965, she married William Marsh in Buchanan. Together they owned and operated Marsh Farm, and in 1990 they founded Marsh Farm Trucking, LLC, both in Galien. April was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Buchanan, the Michiana Two-Cylinder Club and the National Tractor Pullers Association. April participated in the Buchanan Plow Days, many local parades, the annual Mackinac Antique Tractor Parade and Show on Labor Day weekend, as well as tractor pulling competitions at the Berrien County Youth Fair and many other local county fairs. April cherished the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and attending their sporting events.
April is survived by her husband, William Sr.; her children: William (Jennifer) Marsh Jr. of Galien, Steven (Amy Tinker) Marsh Sr. of Galien and Lisa (Paul Wilkins) Marsh of Buchanan; six grandchildren: Brenten Marsh, Nick Marsh, Kara Marsh, Steven Marsh Jr., Celeste Marsh and Tristen McCarty; two great-grandchildren, Brycen Marsh and Wyatt Lozmack; two sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews.
April was preceded in death by her parents, Merton in 1997 and Ruth in 2013.