April McMillion
April McMillion, 46, of Benton Harbor went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 20, 2019.
A service celebrating her life will be held Saturday, Dec. 28, at Greater Grace Temple, Benton Harbor. The visitation begins at 10 a.m., followed by the service at 11 a.m. Those wishing to sign the guest book online may do so at www.robbinsbrothersfh.com.
April was born on April 19, 1973, in Benton Harbor, to Thomas and Ola (Stevens) McMillion. She was a graduate of Berrien County Intermediate School District, where she completed all her courses and received four medals for 100 percent participation. April was loved by all who knew her.
April was preceded in death by her beloved father, Thomas McMillion Sr.; and sister, Linda Faye (McMillion) Brown.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished by: loving mother, Ola (Stevens) McMillion of Benton Harbor; two brothers, Thomas McMillion Jr. and Ricky McMillion, both of Benton Harbor; two sisters, Camelia McMillion of Detroit and Barbara McMillion of Benton Harbor; 18 nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and nephews; one great-great-niece; and a host of relatives and friends.