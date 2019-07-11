Ardee Adam Faultersack
Ardee Adam Faultersack, 87, of Felch, Mich., and Yuma, Ariz., unexpectedly passed away on April 4, 2019, traveling to his home in the Upper Peninsula.
Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service for close friends and family will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 15, at 4337 Ridge Road, Stevensville, MI 49127. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Zion Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 186, Felch, MI 49831.
Ardee was born March 29, 1932, in Rapid River, Mich., to Adam and Hildred (Jones) Faultersack. Ardee was an Airman 2nd Class in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He was a heavy equipment operator and helped in re-building the airstrips all over the Far East. He was stationed in Tachikawa, Japan, and was sent out from there to Korea, Formosa, Iwo Jima, Japan, Guam and the Philippines as he was needed. He was given a Korean Service Medal.
He married his wife, Elaine (Anderson) Johnson, in 1978, and she preceded him in death in 2018. Between them they shared nine children and many dogs.
He retired from the Carpenters Union after 50-plus years building bridges throughout Michigan. After retiring he started his own business, Advantage Stump Grinding and Tree Service. Ardee had an amazing sense of humor and enjoyed life to its fullest. He had an everlasting love for The Upper Peninsula and his dogs he had through his lifetime. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, he enjoyed traveling the country to fish, hunt or just visit. Ardee was never seen without a dog right by his side. He was a dedicated fan of the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions and Michigan State.
Ardee is survived by his children: Sandra (Jerry) Boomer, Steven (Eny) Faultersack, Susan (Chicky) Batista, Leora Faultersack, Janet (Frank) Jones, Tracy Faultersack, Hildy Faultersack, Linda (Al) Bolan and Keith Johnson; 21 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; his sisters, Bette (Vern) Harsch and Nancy (Milt) Brown; sisters-in-law, Rose Faultersack and Josephine Faultersack; many nieces, nephews and special friends; and his forever loyal Labrador, Mable, aka Maple.
He was also preceded in death by two great-grandsons; his four brothers: Rodney Faultersack, Bob Faultersack, David Faultersack and Jim Faultersack; and sisters-in-law, Dorothy Faultersack and Betty Faultersack. He was also preceded by many loved dogs.