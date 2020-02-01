Ardis N. Schultz, 101, formerly of Riverside passed away, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at The Willows in St. Joseph, where she resided.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Riverside United Methodist Church, 4401 Fikes Road, Riverside, with the Rev. David Haase officiating. Burial will follow in North Shore Memory Gardens in Coloma. Friends may visit with the family from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Memorial donations in Ardis’ name may be made to Riverside United Methodist Church. Those wishing to sign Ardis’ memory book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.