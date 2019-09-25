Arlanda Nichols Sr.
Arlanda Nichols Sr., 70, of Benton Harbor passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at his home.
A Celebration of Homegoing Service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, with Pastor Carlton Burrel officiating. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home Monday morning, from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow in North Shore Memory Gardens in Coloma. Those wishing to sign the online guest book or leave a message of comfort for the family may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Arlanda was born June 12, 1949, in Lee County, Miss., to Richard and Nona Lee (Cummings) Nichols. He graduated from Benton Harbor High School in 1968. Arlanda then went on to attend Ferris State University, where he played football. He received his associate’s degree in 1972. He worked as a patten maker for Industrial Pattern Works in Benton Harbor for many years before retirement.
He loved throwing parties and was known for his love of cooking and his gatherings with family and friends. Arlanda loved being outdoors fishing and taking photos. He loved fast cars and was an accomplished Golden Gloves amateur boxer. Arlanda was an all-around great person and he will be missed dearly by all who knew him.
Arlanda is survived by his sons, Arlanda (Ayisha) Nichols Jr. and Curtis Gunn; his daughter, Patricia Dean; special son, Nick Nichols Jr.; his sister, Rosemary Nichols; special grandchildren, Marshawn Scates and Luv Dean; 11 additional grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Willie Nichols Sr. and Richard Nichols; and daughter-in-law, Wendy Gunn.