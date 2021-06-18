Arleen Kurek was born June 14, 1942, in Chicago, to John and Evelyn (Wozniak) Mosiej. She grew up in the Chicago area where she graduated high school and worked as an administrative assistant for Dor-O-Matic.
In 2000, Arleen moved to Watervliet to be closer to her sister. Arleen then worked for Spectrum Health Lakeland, for 15 years as a file clerk and worked as a crossing guard. Outside of work you could find Arleen golfing, enjoying time with friends, playing Bingo, or volunteering her time through being a member of the Watervliet Lioness Club.