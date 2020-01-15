Arlen L. Krook
Arlen L. Krook, 82, of Apache Junction, Ariz., formerly of Dowagiac passed away on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville, with this family by his side.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac. Friends may visit with the family from 4-7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in Arlen's name may be made to Caring Circle Hospice. Those wishing to sign Arlen's memory book online may do so at www.clarkch.com.
Arlen was born March 13, 1937, to Arvid and Clara (Pederson) Krook in Litchfield, Minn. Arlen was proud to have served his country in the United States Army Reserve from 1954-1960. On Sept. 11, 1957, he married the love of his life, Doris Sorensen, in Superior, Wis. Arlen was known has a hardworking man; he owned several businesses in Dowagiac. He owned and operated Krook's Super Dollar for 15 years before he and his wife Doris started Krook Container Company in 1979.
Arlen loved to travel, especially in his motorhome, taking his family and friends on many road trips. When in Arizona he had a love for the Superstition Mountains and loved going to music jams in surrounding parks. He was known for his great sense of humor and always being a caring and generous person who would open his home to anyone. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing cards with friends and going to the casino. Most of all, he loved being around his family, as they meant the world to him.
Arlen is survived by his children, Kay (Doug) Reist of Laingsburg, Mich., Joni (Kirk) Patzer of Dowagiac and Angie (Steve) Ernzen of Sister Lakes; grandchildren: Darren (Stephanie) Reist, Stephanie (Bill) Nosis, Amy (Andy) Hackett, Eric (Sarah) Patzer, Katie (Drew) Luthringer and Matthew Ernzen; and great-grandchildren: Kate and Andrew Nosis, Hailey Hackett, Zachary and Kenneth Patzer and Mara June and Kaden Luthringer.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Krook; his parents; and siblings, Lucille Draxten, Orville Krook, Archie Krook, Russel Krook, John Krook and Leonard Krook.