Arlene A. Zinn, 88, of Benton Harbor died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at her home.
Arlene was born on July 28, 1931, in South Bend, Ind. She married her husband, Norman Zinn, in 1988, and together they had celebrated 31 years of marriage. She was a homemaker for her family and had jobs at different companies, including Notre Dame University, where she was a football fan.
Arlene was a member of the Yore Community Church. Arlene enjoyed sewing and cooking and did volunteer work at the Sarett Nature Center, the Humane Society and We Can Ride.
Her family includes: her husband, Norman; her children, Bruce, Paul and Cheryl; her stepchildren, Ronald, Mathew and Sarah; and her 13 grandchildren.