Arlene Daday Dull, 68, of St. Joseph departed this world on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, surrounded by family and loved ones.
Arlene’s optimism and fierce independence in spite of her blindness from a young age was an inspiration to all who knew her. She loved the outdoors and could be seen walking her dog many miles through the streets of St. Joseph on all but the coldest days of the year. She was an avid and voracious reader, a lover of words and language, enjoyed food in a way that was exhilarating to behold and swore with an effortless elegance. She will be deeply missed by all who were blessed to know her.