Arlene Harmon, 87, of Lakeland, Fla., went to be with Jesus on Feb. 20, 2021.
She is survived by her sister, Marsha Raider of Bangor, Mich.; her brother, Dwight Meachum of Hartford; two sons: Robert (Donna) Harmon of Plant City, Fla., and James Harmon of Lakeland, Fla.; two grandchildren: Sherry (Jimmy) Harmon, and Bobby (Jeni) Harmon of Plant City, Fla.; six great-grandchildren: September, Tyler, Ashlyn, Taryn, Jalin and Justyce; and three great-great grandchildren: Janelee, Braxton and Branson.