Arlene M. Patti, 85, of St. Cloud, Fla., formerly of St. Joseph passed away on Jan. 13, 2020, with her two daughters by her side.
Arlene was born in Morton Grove, Ill., on Dec. 19, 1934, to John and Mathilda (Schoenbeck) Conrad. She graduated from St. John’s Catholic School in Benton Harbor and went on to receive a nursing degree from Holy Cross School of Nursing in 1955. She retired as the director of surgery at Lakeland Hospital after a 37-year career to spend time with the love of her life, Joseph Patti, whom she married in 1956. She was a devoted nurse, an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She left an imprint on so many lives.