Arline Marion Poschke, 93, of Stevensville went to Heaven to be with her Lord on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Her strong will to live and her bright smile will be truly missed by all. Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph.
Arline was born on Nov. 29, 1926, in Bridgman, to the late Fred and Grace (Mead) Miller. She graduated from Bridgman High School in 1945. She married her late husband, Leonard, on May 26, 1945. They were married for 65 years. Arline was a devoted wife and mother and was an Avon representative for 54 years of her life. She established many friendships through her Avon sales and enjoyed talking with and helping her many customers.