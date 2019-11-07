Arnold H. Arndt
Arnold H. Arndt, 81, of St. Joseph passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph, with his family by his side.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 Court St., St. Joseph. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:30-11 a.m. Private family burial will take place in Riverview Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Arnold was born on July 15, 1938, to Henry and Erna Arndt in Benton Harbor. He graduated from Coloma High School in 1957. Arnold served in the Marine Reserve during the late 1950s and early ’60s. On April 30, 1960, he married Sandra Dorow at Trinity Lutheran Church, St. Joseph, where they have remained lifetime members. Arnold made his career as a master scientific glass blower at LECO Corporation for over 50 years. He also worked at Sears in the paint department for many years. His own hobbies included wood working, creating stained glass art, and in his younger years, being an accomplished bowler and watching football and basketball. Arnold was very much a “handy man” and could find a way to solve any problems he ran into. He was selfless, with a wonderful sense of humor and always put others first, most importantly his family, whom he dearly cherished.
Arnold is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Sandra Arndt; children, Wendy (Terry Schroeder) Arndt and Brent Arndt; siblings, Avila Hulsey, Arlene Schrade, Aubrey Arndt and Alan (Irene) Arndt; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved dogs, Molly and Herbie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Erna Arndt.