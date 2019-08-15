Arsenio U. Jordan
Arsenio U. Jordan, 29, of Benton Harbor departed this life July 31, 2019.
A service celebrating his life will be held Friday, Aug. 16, at the Second Baptist Church, Benton Harbor. The visitation begins at 10 a.m., followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. Those wishing to sign the guest book online may do so at www.robbinsbrothersfh.com.
Arsenio was born July 17, 1990, in Benton Harbor, to Racquel Jordan and Tony Hortson Sr.
Arsenio leaves behind two children, six stepchildren, five sisters, four brothers, two aunts and a host of family and friends.
Arsenio was preceded in death by his grandmother, Betty Jordan Palmer; aunts, Linda, Kim, Cynthia and Joyce; and cousin, Rashida.