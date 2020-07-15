Arthur “Art” Truman Gordon, 83, of South Haven, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at his daughter’s home under hospice care.
He was born July 12, 1937, in Springfield, Ill., to John and Letha (Nation) Gordon. Art honorably served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He attended Deerlick School in South Haven as a youngster where he met and would later marry Donna Dumdie on Feb. 27, 1960. Art worked as a surveyor and worked his way up to a construction supervisor for various electric utilities throughout his career. He was an avid golfer and genuinely loved the game of golf and his great golfing buddies he played with any chance he got. He enjoyed fishing with his sons and brother on any lake, for any type of fish. Art loved spending time with his family and friends and especially enjoyed singing the older country songs with his extended karaoke family. Art always looked forward to his annual trip down to Nashville with, Linda.