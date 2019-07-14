Arthur H. Moore
Arthur H. Moore, 80, of Eau Claire died June 28, 2019, in Eau Claire.
Memorial services will be at noon on Thursday, July 18, at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church in Sodus, of which he was a member. Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 11 a.m. until time of service. Messages and memories may be left online at www.bowermanfuneral.com. Memorial donations may be made to Chapel Hill United Methodist Church or to Riley Children’s Foundation, 30 S. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46204.
Arthur was born July 28, 1938, in Niles, the son of Forrest and Agnes (Hafer) Moore. He was a U.S. Army veteran, and he worked as a machine repairman for Whirlpool Corporation. His leisure enjoyments included gardening and fishing, he was an avid hunter and he was a University of Michigan fan.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara (McLeod) Moore; son, Randy Moore of Goshen, Ind.; daughter, Rhonda (Rodney) Elrod of Niles; grandson, Grant Elrod; and sisters, Maude Pagels Moore of Eau Claire and Donna Saetre of Virginia.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Forrest James Moore; and a sister, Betty Bishop.