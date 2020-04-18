Dr. Arthur S. Haight passed away peacefully and went home to be with the Lord on April 3, 2020.
He was born on July 7, 1933, in Crystal Falls, Mich. Arthur graduated from Crystal Falls Forest Park High School, the University of Michigan with a BA in zoology in 1957 and an MA in zoology in 1959, and the Michigan Medical School in 1961. He completed his internship and residency at the University of Michigan Hospital in 1966. He retired in 1992 after 31 years of service as an anesthesiologist. He was an avid Michigan fan and enjoyed many things, including horticulture and gardening, history books and wide variety of literature, tennis, golf, sailing, hunting and fishing, but most of all, loved spending time with his family.