Arvid Fremont Frazier
Arvid Fremont Frazier shed the constraints of his physical body and Parkinson's disease on June 27, 2019.
Arvid was born in Watervliet to Thomas and Helena (Price) Frazier on Feb. 14, 1933, the eighth of 10 children. He married Henrietta Shimer on Oct. 11, 1952. He spent the next four years serving on the USS Midway as a Fireman 1st Grade and Electrical Engineer. Arvid then joined the U.S. Navy Reserves while working at the Watervliet Paper Mill. Years later, he moved the family to Clear, Alaska, where he worked on the Ballistic Missile Early Warning System for the U.S. Defense Department. He retired from I & M Electric/AEP working as a specialist in Doble testing throughout Southwest Michigan.
While living in Watervliet, Arvid was active with the American Legion as Post Commander, served on the City Council, served one term as Mayor, and with his wife owned/operated the Big Dipper Ice Cream shop on Main Street.
Arvid and Henrietta spent their retirement years as snowbirds, with homes in Kalamazoo, Mich., and DeLand, Fla. (close to their youngest daughter, Lisa). Arvid loved to play golf, cards and music – lots of bass and Bluegrass. He loved spending time with his family, telling jokes and playing pranks to make people laugh. In 2015, they moved back to Michigan to be close to their other children and their families.
Arvid is predeceased by his parents and seven siblings, Evelyn 1918-1997, Marilyn 1920-2013, Charles (Bud) 1923-2012, Florine 1925-2004, Thomas Bruce 1928-2005, Vitus 1941-2009 and Lillian 1931-2012.
Missing him are his wife of 67 years, Henrietta; children, Don (Vickie) Frazier, Steven (Debbie) Frazier, Julie (Mark) Walker and Lisa (Rick) Partée; brother, Wilson Frazier (84); and sister, Adell Mundt (97); grandchildren, Jeff Frazier, Jennifer Tevis, Kriseda Berrios, Rose Walker, Ryan Walker, Matthew Frazier, Stephanie Maglish and Mike Partée; and great-grandchildren, Kailey, Kaiden, Keziah and Kyler Tevis, Jordan and Jazmin Finch-Berrios, Korbin Berrios, Braiden and Skyler Maglish, Emma Walker, Bryce Partée and Liam and Jaxson Frazier.
The family extends heartfelt thanks to the Spectrum Hospice team for their compassionate care of Arvid and to the "family" at Railside ALF, Byron Center, Mich., for their loving care and support.
A Celebration of Arvid's Life will follow an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Watervliet and interment in Watervliet City Cemetery on Saturday, Aug. 10.