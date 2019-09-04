Arvie 'Buddy' Lee Mock
Arvie "Buddy" Lee Mock, 70, of Benton Harbor passed away Aug. 30, 2019, with his loving family at his side.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Buster and Waunell Mock; son, Ron Christopher Mock; two brothers and a sister.
Arvie is survived by his wife, Kelley; two daughters; two sons; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Caroline Morgan; and many nieces and nephews.
Arvie spent his life doing what he loved as a long distance truck driver with more than 50 years accident-free. After retirement he spent his days with his daughter, Rosa, at Sandy Pines, his "happy place" in Hopkins, Mich.
A celebration of life will be held from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Riverview Park Christian Church, 2929 Niles Road, St. Joseph.