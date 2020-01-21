Audrey Eleanor Myers, 96, of Bridgman passed away on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at her home in the care of her family.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Boyd Chapel of Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, 9191 Red Arrow Highway, Bridgman. Friends can meet with the family from 10-11 a.m. Friday, prior to the service.
Burial with military rites will be at Graceland Cemetery in Bridgman.
Memorial contributions can be made to Caring Circle – Hospice at Home, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, MI 49085.
Audrey was born Feb. 19, 1923, in Toronto, the daughter of the late Walter and Alma (Cain) Cousins.
Audrey was a veteran, and served her country in the U.S. Navy. On May 28, 1982, she married Nyle G. Myers. He preceded her in death on Jan. 6, 1997.
Audrey was the first female commander of American Legion Posts 364 (Dearborn) and 331 (Bridgman), and the Allied War Vets Council. She was also a member of the DAV, Waves National, 40/8 Women’s 20/4, the Moose Lodge and the American Legion Riders.
Survivors include her children, Thomas (Mary Jane) Cobb, David (Serena) Cobb and MarieLyn Gunkel; seven grandchildren, Michael (April) Brown, Richard (Jennifer) Brown, Kerri Cobb, Ray Turner, Nikki Blumka, Justin (Shauna) Cobb and Kristie (Carey) Tilley; 21 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; and stepbrother, Arnold J. Lane.
Audrey was preceded in death by a daughter, Normalee Brown; grandson, Lonnie Cobb; and stepsister, Myrtle Evans.