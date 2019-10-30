August John Falkner Jr.
August John Falkner Jr., 92, passed away peacefully on Oct. 24, 2019, with his family by his side in University Park, Fla.
A Funeral Mass took place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at St. Frances X Cabrini Church in Parrish, Fla.
John was born Aug. 11, 1927, in Sodus, to August John and Jennie (Novak) Falkner. He graduated from Hartford High School, and then attended Western Michigan University.
John was a lifelong agricultural farmer in Southwest Michigan. His devotion to the land and entrepreneurial spirit made his loved ones so proud. He semi-retired to Florida in 2000, working until 2007.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Annette Falkner; his brothers, George and Bob; and his parents, August John and Jennie.
He is survived by his six children: Linda Wright (Leland), A. John Falkner III (Pamela), Christopher Falkner (Diane), Thomas Falkner (Tammy), Kathleen Cerven (Stephen) and Felecia Akerley (David); his sister, Annabelle; 20 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Knights of Columbus at St. Frances X Cabrini Church, 12001 69th St. East, Parrish, FL 34219.
The family of August John would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude and thanks to those who love and cared for him. Our father will be missed.