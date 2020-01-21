Avondre Jordell Sanders, 1, of Benton Harbor passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph.
Services celebrating his life will be on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 1105 E. Main St., Benton Harbor. Visitation will be at 10 a.m., with funeral services following at 11 a.m. Pastor Carlton Lynch will officiate.
Avondre was born Dec. 24, 2018, in St. Joseph to Antionette Williams and the late Aundre “Tune” Sanders.
He was preceded in death by his father, Aundre; and his grandfather, Antwan Williams.
“Baby Tune” was a smart and happy baby. He was very curious, and ahead of his time. He loved phones, joy sticks, basketball, candy and dancing. His little life, though very brief, was so full of love and joy. He will truly be missed.
Avondre will forever be remembered in the hearts of his loving mother, Antionette; brother, Aundre Sanders; grandmothers, Wanda Favorite and Pakita Buchanan; aunt, Te’Qulia Favorite; uncles, Travis Favorite, Deshawn Brister and Samarion Williams; special aunts, Denise Johnson, Shanice Broadway; godmothers, Jamisha Crafton, Ashley Washington and Kalisha Pierce; and a host of great-aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends.