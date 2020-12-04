Barbara A. Murray, 80, of Bangor passed away peacefully Nov. 25, 2020, at her winter home in Lake Placid, Fla.
She was the daughter of Donald Dissell and Duane and Evelyn Funk, born on Oct. 04, 1940, in Aurora, Ill. She was a graduate of Kellogg Community College in 1959 and was a certified licensed practical nurse at South Haven Hospital in the labor and delivery unit from 1960 to 1974. After working there, she was a private home health care nurse, as well as being a homemaker until she retired in 1997.