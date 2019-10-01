Barbara Ann Carey
Barbara Ann Carey, 68, of South Haven passed away Sept. 29, 2019, at Rose Arbor Hospice in Kalamazoo.
She was born June 26, 1951, to Eldridge and Annie (Gilldon) White Sr., in Benton Harbor. Barbara enjoyed listening to music, especially the Williams Brothers and Rance Allen. She also enjoyed sewing, reading and shopping. Barbara accepted Christ at an early age.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Annie White; and by four brothers, Eldridge Jr., Robert, George and Stephen White.
Barbara is survived by her father, Eldridge White Sr. of Stevensville; daughter, Annie (William Sr.) Thompson of St. Johns, Fla.; special nephew, Deonte White of South Haven; grandchildren, STF Sgt. William Thompson Jr. and Justin Thompson; and siblings: Richard (Kathy) White of South Haven, Timothy (Gloria) White of Chicago, Chris (Betty) White of Ohio, Michael (Gaby) White of Alabama, Kevin White of Ft. Worth, Texas, Jason White of Niles, Jeremiah (Kylie) White of Covert, Daniel (Darlene) White of Alabama, Louise Johnston of Saginaw, Mich., Marilyn White and Sharene (Ernest) Veal of South Haven, Teaura White of Paw Paw, Dawn White of Kalamazoo, Cynthia Rivera of Chicago, Gloria White of South Bend, and Cleorla White of Watervliet; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Wake will be held from 10-11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Emmanuel Community Church in South Haven. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at the church, with Deacon Timothy White officiating. Barbara will be laid to rest in Fish Cemetery in Covert Township. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guest book at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven, 637-0333.