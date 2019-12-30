Barbara Ann Johnson
Barbara Ann Johnson, 80, of Buchanan passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at her home.
She was born May 30, 1939, in Brattleboro, Vt. In 1981, she married Rudolph Johnson in Benton Harbor. Barbara was a member of Tri-City Church of Christ in Buchanan. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and she loved her cats.
She is survived by her husband, Rudolph; children, Steven (Karen) Wysinger, Sharon (Clinton) Douglas, Jenny Wysinger, Clint Wysinger and Carla (Robert) Scott; half-sister, Sandy Tozza; 14 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, and brother, John Sherwood.
Funeral service for Barbara will be held at noon on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in North Shore Memory Gardens, Coloma. Online condolences may be made at www.hovenfunerals.com.