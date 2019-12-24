Barbara E. 'Barb' Lingle
Barbara E. “Barb” Lingle, 69, of Watervliet passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Bronson Methodist Hospital, Kalamazoo.
A private celebration of life gathering will be held with Barb’s family. She will be laid to rest in Rose Hill Cemetery, Berrien Springs. Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Sara Lingle. A message of condolence for the family may be left online at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Barb was born on Sept. 29, 1950, in South Bend, Ind., to Wilber “Bud” and Ethel (Hicks) Washburn. She was a graduate of Benton Harbor High School class of 1969. Barb was an executive assistant throughout her life. She had worked at the Cook Nuclear Plant, Eagle Manufacturing and most recently as the head accountant at State Tool & Manufacturing in Benton Harbor. She was an excellent worker, always going above and beyond, willing to do whatever it took to get the job done. She was detail-oriented and kept track of her family's important dates and details. Barb enjoyed shopping, ceramics and crocheting. Upon retirement she wanted to open up her own crocheting business to share her talent with others. Barb was a very kind, big-hearted woman who was like a mother to everyone. Her family meant a lot to her and she loved them very much.
She is survived by her daughter, Sara Lingle of Watervliet; siblings: Robert “Bob” Washburn, Donald “Don” (Linda Harris) Washburn, Pamela “Pam” (Sherman) Phillips, Patricia “Pat” Sanchez, Karla Wines and Roger Washburn; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.