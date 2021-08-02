Barbara “Bobbi” Fryer, 76, of Benton Harbor departed this life, July 25, 2021, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph. A service celebrating her life will be Aug. 5, at New Bethel Baptist Church, Benton Harbor. The vitiation begins at 10 a.m., followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. Visit www.robbinsbrothersfh.com to sign the guest book online.
Barbara was born July 10, 1945, in Hammond, La., to the late Andrew Guidry and Ola Mae (Wilson) Guidry. She accepted Christ at a very early age and was baptized.