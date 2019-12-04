Barbara J. Swanstrom
Barbara J. Swanstrom, 88, of Bridgman passed away on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Woodland Terrace, Bridgman.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Woodland Shores Baptist Church, 3555 Shawnee Road, Bridgman. Friends may meet with the family from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, Boyd Chapel, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy., Bridgman. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Three Oaks. Memorial contributions may be given to Woodland Shores Baptist Church. Online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.
Barbara was born Nov. 15, 1931, in Chicago, the daughter of the late A. Munro and Bernice (Howard) Gerrie. In 1951 she married Theodore E. Roseen Jr., and he preceded her in death in 1964. On Oct. 1, 1966, she married Ralph Swanstrom, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 30, 2014. She was a faithful member of Woodland Shores Baptist Church.
Survivors include her children: Harold R. (Nancy) Swanstrom, Paul (Donna) Swanstrom, Susan Roseen, Jan (Steven) Doner and James (Stacey) Roseen; 10 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
Barbara was also preceded in death by a brother, Robert Gerrie; and sister, Patricia Zugenbuehler.