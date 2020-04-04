Barbara Jacobs Boydston, 69, died April 1, 2020, at The Willows Assisted Living facility in St.Joseph. Cause of death was early-onset Alzheimer’s.
Barbara, daughter of Esther and Elwood Jacobs, was born in Chicago but grew up in Benton Harbor, where she attended Fairplain Elementary and Benton Harbor High. Following graduation from Michigan State with a degree in interior design, she went to work for Ramada and began a long association with the hospitality industry. An early career opportunity took her to the Bay Area, where she met her husband, electrical engineer Roger Boydston. Together with their son, Craig, the young family loved the great outdoors and explored many of the scenic wonders of the West. The mid-1970s explosion of luxury hotels and casinos in Las Vegas provided fertile ground for Barbara’s career. She fell in love with the city and stayed in Las Vegas for almost 20 years, racking up professional achievements for some of the major hospitality companies in the country. In many cases, longstanding business relationships grew into lifelong friendships. In her spare time, she expressed her creativity and eye for dramatic textures and bold colors by weaving stunning textiles on her huge loom.