Barbara Jane McDaniel
Barbara Jane McDaniel, 88, of Benton Harbor went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at her home.
Services celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at First Free Will Baptist Church in Benton Township. Burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Sodus Township. The visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the Fairplain Chapel of Florin Funeral Service in Benton Township. Memorials may be made to the family. Please share messages, memories or photos at www.florin.net.
Barbara was born Oct. 27, 1932, in Sodus, to Anthony and Anne Rutkowski. She married her husband, James “Cotton” McDaniel, in 1951, and he preceded her in death in 2012. Together they celebrated 61 years of marriage. Barbara was a nurses aid for more than 20 years at Clairemont Nursing Home and volunteered there after her retirement for many years. She was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church. Barbara enjoyed going to rummage sales and the Goodwill Store. She loved to collect frogs of any type. Barbara was the best mom.
Her family includes her daughters, Debra Lumpkins of Stevensville, Kathy Kessinger of Benton Harbor and Karen McDaniel of Benton Harbor; and her two grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Phillip; and her two sons-in-law, Everett Lumpkins and Dennis Kessinger.