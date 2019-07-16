After a brief illness, Barbara Jean Bryant, 68, of Atlanta, formerly of Benton Harbor, answered God's call into eternal rest on June 24, 2019, surrounded by her family.
A homegoing celebration will be celebrated from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at The Oak Room at the Citadel, 91 Hinkley St., Benton Harbor.
Barbara was born Jan. 4, 1951, in Gilmore, Ark., to the late Ocie and Deola Young. From this union were 18 children; Mary Siggers, Mary Perry, Diane Young, Dorothy Jean Young, Dewayne Young, Earl Young and Willie Young all preceded her in death.
Barbara was educated in the Benton Harbor Area Schools. Barbara believed in the Word of God and received the Lord as her personal Savior at an early age. Barbara was raised with strong family values. She loved shopping, finding amazing deals and watching her favorite television shows.
She leaves to cherish her memory and legacy, her wonderful children whom she loved dearly: Robert (Jana) Bryant and Larry (Teece) Bryant; a special niece, Darlene; a best friend, Naomi Valentine; six grandchildren; sisters: Alletha Nash, Maggie (Willie) Kyle, Shirley Young, Sandra (Wayne) Hardy and Catherine (James) Mays; brothers: Ocie (Lynn) Young, David (Jackie) Young, Terry Young and Michael Young; many nieces and nephews; and a host of relatives.