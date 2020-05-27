Barbara Jean (Stillman) Southland, 90, of St. Joseph passed away May 23, 2020, at Riveridge Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Niles.
Barbara was born in 1929 in Paxton, Ill., and grew up in St. Joseph. She graduated from St. Joseph High School and was on the Blossomtime Festival Court as Miss Lakes. She worked at Whirlpool for several years, then lived in Lebanon and Switzerland in the 1960s with her family. After returning to the area, Barbara received her psychology degree from Western Michigan University and worked as a real estate agent. She moved to Houston, where she managed apartment complexes and owned a restaurant bar. Returning to the area, Barbara worked at and retired from Riverwood Center in Benton Harbor. Barbara was an accomplished cook, an avid reader, and enjoyed gardening, knitting and art.