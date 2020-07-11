Barbara Joan Robinson of Naples, Fla., loving wife and mother, passed peacefully in her sleep at home on July 3, 2020.
Barbara was born Barbara Joan LaDage on June 9, 1931, in Davenport, Iowa. She attended Northwestern University, where she met her devoted husband of 68 years, Richard F. Robinson. After college, Barbara spent time in Palm Springs, Calif., for the birth of their first son while Dick served in Korea. Upon Dick’s return from Korea in 1954, they moved to St. Joseph, and then to Coloma.